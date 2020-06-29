US Markets

U.S. ending controlled defense exports to Hong Kong, looking to more restrictions -Pompeo

Lisa Lambert Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

The United States is ending controlled defense exports to Hong Kong and taking steps toward imposing the same restrictions on exporting U.S. defense and dual-use technologies to Hong Kong that it has in place for China, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"The Chinese Communist Party’s decision to eviscerate Hong Kong’s freedoms has forced the Trump Administration to re-evaluate its policies toward the territory," Pompeo said. "The United States is forced to take this action to protect U.S. national security. We can no longer distinguish between the export of controlled items to Hong Kong or to mainland China."

