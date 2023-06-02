News & Insights

U.S. Employment Surges Much More Than Expected In May

June 02, 2023 — 08:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Labor Department released its closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday, showing U.S. employment surged by much more than expected in the month of May.

The report showed non-farm employment soared by 339,000 jobs in May after spiking by an upwardly revised 294,000 jobs in April.

Economists had expected employment to climb by 190,000 jobs compared to the jump of 253,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate rose to 3.7 percent in May from 3.4 percent in April. The unemployment rate was expected to inch up to 3.5 percent.

