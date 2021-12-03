Markets
U.S. Employment Rises Much Less Than Expected In November

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed employment in the U.S. increased by much less than expected in the month of November.

The report said non-farm payroll employment rose by 210,000 jobs in November after surging by an upwardly revised 546,000 jobs in October.

Economists had expected employment to spike by 550,000 jobs compared to the jump of 531,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Despite the much weaker than expected job growth, the unemployment rate slid to 4.2 percent in November from 4.6 percent in October. Economists had expected the unemployment rate to edge down to 4.5 percent.

With the much bigger than expected decrease, the unemployment rate fell to its lowest level since hitting 3.5 percent in February of 2020.

RTTNews

