U.S. Employment Rebounds In Line With Estimates In January

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Employment in the U.S. saw a modest increase in the month of January, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The report said non-farm payroll employment edged up by 49,000 jobs in January after plunging by a revised 227,000 jobs in December.

Economists had expected employment to rise by about 50,000 jobs following the loss of 140,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate slid to 6.3 percent in January from 6.7 percent in December. The unemployment rate was expected to come in unchanged.

USD

