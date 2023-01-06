U.S. Employment Jumps Slightly More Than Expected In December

(RTTNews) - Employment in the U.S. increased by slightly more than expected in the month of December, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 223,000 jobs in December after surging by a revised 256,000 jobs in November.

Economists had expected employment to shoot up by 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 263,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5 percent in December from a revised 3.6 percent in November.

The unemployment rate was expected to come in unchanged compared to the 3.7 percent originally reported for the previous month.

