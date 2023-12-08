U.S. Employment Jumps More Than Expected In November

(RTTNews) - Employment in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of November, according to a highly anticipated report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 199,000 jobs in November after rising by 150,000 jobs in October. Economists had expected employment to climb by 180,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate dipped to 3.7 percent in November from 3.9 percent in October. The unemployment rate was expected to remain unchanged.

