U.S. Employment Jumps More Than Expected In November

December 02, 2022 — 08:38 am EST

(RTTNews) - A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed employment in the U.S. increased by more than expected in the month of November.

The report said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 263,000 jobs in November after surging by an upwardly revised 284,000 jobs in October.

Economists had expected employment to shoot up by 200,000 jobs compared to the addition of 261,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate held at 3.7 percent in November, unchanged from October and in line with economist estimates.

