U.S. Employment Jumps More Than Expected In May

(RTTNews) - Job growth in the U.S. exceeded economist estimates in the month of May, according to a closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday.

The report showed non-farm payroll employment jumped by 390,000 jobs in May after surging by an upwardly revised 436,000 jobs in April.

Economists had expected employment to increase by about 325,000 jobs compared to the addition of 428,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the Labor Department said the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.6 percent. The unemployment rate was expected to edge down to 3.5 percent.

