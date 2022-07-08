Markets
U.S. Employment Increases More Than Expected In June

(RTTNews) - A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed U.S. job growth exceeded economist estimates in the month of June.

The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment jumped by 372,000 jobs in June after surging by a revised 384,000 jobs in May.

Economists had expected employment to increase by 268,000 jobs compared to the addition of 390,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report showed the unemployment remained at 3.6 percent for the fourth month in a row, matching economist estimates.

USD

