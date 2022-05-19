U.S. electric grid should be stable this summer with 30 GW of extra capacity - FERC

May 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. electric grid should be stable this summer thanks to 30 GW of additional electricity generating capacity compared to 2021, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) forecast on Thursday.

However, in its annual summer assessment, it said that demand for natural gas including liquefied natural gas exports is expected to exceed growth in supply, and prices will exceed those of last summer. U.S. dry natural gas production is expected to rise 3.4% over a year ago while demand is expected to rise 4.8%, the agency said.

Wholesale electricity prices are also expected to be higher due to slightly increased demand, forecasts for hotter weather and higher natural gas prices, FERC said.

Heat waves, hurricanes, wildfires and hurricanes may stress operations, especially in the West, Texas and parts of the Midwest.

U.S. spot power and natural gas prices soared on Thursday to their highest in over a year in several parts of the country as consumers cranked up air conditioners to escape an early spring heatwave.

For the entire report, please see https://bit.ly/3FZTsLu

(Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((Seher.Dareen@thomsonreuters.com; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.