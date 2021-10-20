US Markets

U.S. election reform bill fails in Senate procedural vote

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A bill aimed at thwarting restrictive new voting laws enacted in Republican-led states failed to advance in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, as Republican lawmakers blocked a Democratic effort to begin debating the measure.

