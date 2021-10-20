U.S. election reform bill fails in Senate procedural vote

WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A bill aimed at thwarting restrictive new voting laws enacted in Republican-led states failed to advance in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, as Republican lawmakers blocked a Democratic effort to begin debating the measure.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu;)

((doina.chiacu@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.