U.S. election reform bill fails in Senate procedural vote
WASHINGTON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A bill aimed at thwarting restrictive new voting laws enacted in Republican-led states failed to advance in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, as Republican lawmakers blocked a Democratic effort to begin debating the measure.
