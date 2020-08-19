US Markets

U.S. economy rebounding strongly; fresh aid going to unemployed - Kudlow

Andrea Shalal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER

The U.S. economy is rebounding "very, very strongly," and fresh federal aid will reach unemployed Americans in the next week or two, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday, shaking off concerns about a second wave of COVID infections.

Kudlow, speaking to reporters at the White House, defended a reduction in the unemployment supplement to $300 from $600 early in the coronavirus pandemic, saying stimulus measures should be reduced slowly as the economy strengthens.

"I think the economy is on a self-sustaining recovery and it's a V-shaped recovery," he said. ""We're seeing terrific numbers."

