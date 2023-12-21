News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Economy Grows Less Than Previously Estimated In Q3

December 21, 2023 — 09:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The U.S. economy unexpectedly grew by less than previously estimated in the third quarter of 2023, the Commerce Department revealed in a report released on Thursday.

The report said real gross domestic product jumped by 4.9 percent in the third quarter, reflecting a downward revision from the previously reported 5.2 percent surge. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to be unrevised.

The Commerce Department said the slower than previously estimated GDP growth primarily reflected a downward revision to consumer spending.

Despite the downward revision, the pace of GDP growth in the third quarter still reflects a substantial acceleration compared to the 2.1 percent increase in the second quarter.

The faster growth primarily reflected an upturn in exports and accelerations in consumer spending and private inventory investment that were partly offset by a deceleration in nonresidential fixed investment.

The report also showed downward revisions to the pace of price growth in the third quarter, which may add to recent optimism about the outlook for interest rates.

The Commerce Department said the surge in consumer prices in the third quarter was downwardly revised to 2.6 percent from 2.8 percent.

The increase in core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, was also downwardly revised to 2.0 percent from 2.3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.