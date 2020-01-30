U.S. Economy Grew at 2.1% Pace in 4th Quarter

The U.S. economy grew at a 2.1% rate in the fourth quarter as a smaller trade deficit offset weaker consumer spending and business investment.

While headline gross domestic product growth was slightly better than the 2% economists polled by Bloomberg expected, the details are concerning.

“The 2.1% headline GDP print gives the optical illusion of an economy chugging along at a moderate 2% clip at the end of 2019, but the composition of growth reveals a softer picture,” said Gregory Daco, chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. More than 70% of the rise in output came from a temporary collapse in imports, he said, while business investment remained subdued and consumers spent more cautiously.

Stocks dropped after the report. The S&P 500 fell 11 points to 3262 in morning trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 47 points to 28687.

Consumer spending, which makes up about two-thirds of the U.S. economy, rose 1.8% in the last quarter. That was down sharply from a 3.2% increase in the third quarter, the weakest rise since the start of 2019 and short of the 2% rate economists projected. Although consumer confidence remains elevated, Americans nonetheless showed more caution amid trade tensions and moderating income growth.

Business investment, meanwhile, tumbled 6.1%. That marks a third straight quarterly contraction and the worst rate of decline since 2009. Businesses are facing the worst outlook since 2016, Daco says, given trade issues, elevated policy uncertainty, a strong dollar, and depressed energy activity.

On the flip side there was trade. Imports dropped 8.7%, the steepest decline since the recession, and exports rose just 1.4%. Net trade was thus a positive for the GDP calculation, and Daco says it provided “an artificial boost” of 1.5 percentage points. Economists see that contribution as a one-off due to the China trade war, which has since de-escalated.

An upshot of Thursday’s GDP report is that it supports the idea among economists and investors that the Federal Reserve’s next move is more likely to be an interest-rate cut than an increase.

When the Fed left rates unchanged on Wednesday, its rate-setting committee said it “judges that the current stance of monetary policy is appropriate to support sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation returning to near the Committee’s symmetric 2 percent objective.”

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said, of course, that monetary policy isn’t on a preset course. And during his press conference, he expressed concern that inflation hasn’t risen more, given where we are in the economic cycle. Powell said he expects inflation to move closer to the Fed’s 2% target in the coming months, but after Thursday’s GDP report that seems harder to achieve soon.

The Fed’s favorite measure of inflation is the personal consumption expenditure index, which rose a paltry 1.3% in the fourth quarter from the third. Economists expected a 1.6% rise.

“The Federal Reserve may need to come to the economy’s rescue again this year with one or two rates cuts if the economy is going to try to keep flying on one engine,” said MUFG chief financial economist Chris Rupkey, referring to the trade component of GDP.

