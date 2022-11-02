US Markets

U.S. East Coast refinery run rates rise to highest on record - EIA

Credit: REUTERS/Richard Carson

November 02, 2022 — 10:44 am EDT

Written by Laura Sanicola for Reuters ->

Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. East coast refinery utilization rates rose in the week ending October 28 week to 103%, the highest on record, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

U.S. gasoline stocks fell 0.6% in the week to 206.6 million barrels, the lowest level since November 2014.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

