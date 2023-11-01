News & Insights

U.S. East Coast distillate stocks fall to lowest since Oct 2022 - EIA

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

November 01, 2023 — 10:34 am EDT

Written by Stephanie Kelly for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. East Coast distillate stockpiles fell last week to the lowest since October 2022, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

East Coast distillate inventories fell to 24.8 million barrels in the week to Oct. 27, the EIA said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-737-4649; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

