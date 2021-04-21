US Markets

U.S. East Coast crude inventories fall to record low -EIA

Stephanie Kelly Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DRONE BASE

U.S. East Coast crude stockpiles fell last week to a fresh record low, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

East Coast inventories fell to 7.86 million barrels, EIA said. Meanwhile, Gulf Coast refiner utilization rose to 88.3%, highest since March 2020.

    Most Popular