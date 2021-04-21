U.S. East Coast crude inventories fall to record low -EIA

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. East Coast crude stockpiles fell last week to a fresh record low, Energy Information Administration data showed on Wednesday.

East Coast inventories fell to 7.86 million barrels, EIA said. Meanwhile, Gulf Coast refiner utilization rose to 88.3%, highest since March 2020.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)

((Stephanie.Kelly@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-4471; Reuters Messaging: stephanie.kelly.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.