U.S. Durable Goods Orders Unexpectedly Slump 1.3% In April

(RTTNews) - Reflecting a steep drop in orders for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing an unexpected decrease in new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods in the month of April.

The report showed durable goods orders tumbled by 1.3 percent in April after jumping by an upwardly revised 1.3 percent in March.

The pullback surprised economists, who had expected durable goods orders to climb by 0.7 percent compared to the 0.8 percent increase that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding a 6.7 percent slump in orders for transportation equipment, however, durable goods orders shot up by 1.0 percent in April after spiking by 3.2 percent in March. Economists had expected 0.8 percent growth.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.