U.S. Durable Goods Orders Rebound Much More Than Expected In November

(RTTNews) - Reflecting a significant rebound in orders for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods surged by much more than expected in the month of November.

The report said durable goods orders spiked by 5.4 percent in November after tumbling by a revised 5.1 percent in October.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to jump by 2.2 percent compared to the 5.4 percent nosedive that had been reported for the previous month.

The substantial rebound in durable goods orders came as orders for transportation soared by 15.3 percent in November after plunging by 13.4 percent in October.

Orders for non-defense aircraft and parts led the bounceback, skyrocketing by 80.1 percent in November after plummeting by 43.9 percent in October.

Excluding the rebound in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders climbed by 0.5 percent in November after falling by 0.3 percent in October. Ex-transportation orders were expected to inch up by 0.1 percent.

Orders for electrical equipment, appliances and components jumped by 1.3 percent, while orders for primary metals, machinery and computer and electronic products also increased.

The Commerce Department also said orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a key indicator of business spending, advanced by 0.8 percent in November after falling by 0.6 percent in October.

Meanwhile, shipments in the same category, which is the source data for equipment investment in GDP, edged down by 0.1 percent for the second consecutive month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.