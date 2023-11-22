News & Insights

U.S. Durable Goods Orders Plunge Much More Than Expected In October

November 22, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday showed new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods pulled back by much more than expected in the month of October.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders plunged by 5.4 percent in October after jumping by a downwardly revised 4.0 percent in September.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to tumble by 3.1 percent compared to the 4.6 percent surge that had been reported for the previous month.

The sharp pullback in durable goods orders came as orders for transportation equipment plummeted by 14.8 percent in October after spiking by 11.6 percent in September.

Excluding the steep drop in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders were virtually unchanged in October after edging up by 0.2 percent in September. Ex-transportation orders were expected to inch up by 0.1 percent.

