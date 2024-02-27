News & Insights

U.S. Durable Goods Orders Plunge 6.1% In January

February 27, 2024

(RTTNews) - New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods saw a substantial decrease in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.

The Commerce Department said durable goods orders plunged by 6.1 percent in January after falling by a revised 0.3 percent in December.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to tumble by 4.5 percent compared to the unchanged reading that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding a steep drop in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders dipped by 0.3 percent in January after edging down by 0.1 percent in December. Ex-transportation orders were expected to rise by 0.2 percent.

