U.S. Durable Goods Orders Jump 1.9% In September

(RTTNews) - Partly reflecting a rebound in orders for transportation equipment, the Commerce Department released a report on Tuesday showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods jumped by much more than expected in the month of September.

The report said durable goods orders surged up by 1.9 percent in September after rising by rising by 0.4 percent in August. Economists had expected durable goods orders to increase by 0.5 percent.

Excluding the spike in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders climbed by 0.8 percent in September compared to a 1.0 percent jump in the previous month. Ex-transportation orders were expected to rise by 0.4 percent.

