U.S. drugmaker Merck's research chief Roger Perlmutter to retire

U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc said on Friday its research chief Roger Perlmutter will retire at the end of the year.

Under Perlmutter, the president of Merck Research Laboratories, Merck's blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda has become the dominant treatment for certain lung cancer patients.

Perlmutter will be succeeded by Dean Li, who joined Merck in 2017 as vice president and head of Translational Medicine, the company said.

