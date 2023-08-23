News & Insights

U.S. drugmaker Mallinckrodt plans to file for bankruptcy again

August 23, 2023 — 08:22 am EDT

Written by Pratik Jain, Mariam Sunny, Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt MNK.A said on Wednesday it was planning to initiate Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings for the second time in three years, as the drugmaker struggles to make required settlement payments for lawsuits that allege it helped fuel the U.S. opioid crisis.

