U.S. drugmaker Clovis files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Clovis Oncology Inc CLVS.O on Sunday filed for bankruptcy in Delaware, hit by a fall in its cancer drug sales and challenges in raising additional capital.

In a court filing at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, Clovis estimated its assets were in range of $100 million to $500 million, while liabilities were between$500 million to $1 billion.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

