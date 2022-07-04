U.S. drug distributors prevail in $2.5 billion West Virginia opioid case

US Markets
McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc are not responsible for fueling an opioid epidemic in a part of West Virginia, a federal judge ruled on Monday.

The decision from U.S. District Judge David Faber came in a $2.5 billion case brought by the city of Huntington and Cabell County, which sought to hold the three largest U.S. drug distributors responsible for surging opioid prescriptions in their communities.

