U.S. drug distributors extend deadline for state subdivisions to join opioid settlement

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Drug distributors McKesson Corp MCK.N, AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N and Cardinal Health Inc CAH.N said on Wednesday the deadline for U.S. state subdivisions to join an opioid settlement agreement has been extended to Jan. 26 from Jan. 2.

Earlier this month, New Mexico agreed to join a proposed nationwide settlement worth up to $21 billion resolving claims that the three largest U.S. drug distributors fueled a deadly opioid epidemic.

As of Dec. 22, total number of U.S. states to sign the agreement was 43, the companies said.

(Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

