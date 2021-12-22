US Markets
U.S. drug distributors extend deadline for state subdivisions to join opioid settlement

Credit: REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Drug distributors McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc said on Wednesday the deadline for U.S. state subdivisions to join an opioid settlement agreement has been extended to Jan. 26 from Jan. 2.

Earlier this month, New Mexico agreed to join a proposed nationwide settlement worth up to $21 billion resolving claims that the three largest U.S. drug distributors fueled a deadly opioid epidemic.

As of Dec. 22, total number of U.S. states to sign the agreement was 43, the companies said.

