U.S. drops sanctions on Iranian oil executive in routine step

The U.S. Treasury removed a managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) from one of its sanctions lists on Thursday in what a U.S. official called a routine step unrelated to efforts to resume compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

In a notice on its website, the Treasury said it had deleted Ahmad Ghalebani, whom it described as a NIOC managing director, from its list of specially designated nationals subject to U.S. sanctions.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a U.S. official described the move as "a decision by Treasury in the normal course of business – nothing to do with (the nuclear deal)."

