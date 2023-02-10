U.S. drillers cut the most gas rigs in a week since 2017 - Baker Hughes

By Scott DiSavino

Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms cut the number of natural gas rigs by the most in a week since October 2017, while adding the most oil rigs in a week since June, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The total oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose two to 761 in the week to Feb. 10. RIG-USA-BHI, RIG-OL-USA-BHI, RIG-GS-USA-BHI

Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 126, or 20%, over this time last year.

To avoid a looming oversupply situation in the gas market that has already helped pressure prices to 25-month lows earlier this week, many analysts have said producers will likely have to cut the number of rigs drilling for gas this year.

"The lagging (gas) price effect will negatively impact rig count, but do little for 2023. Our base case estimates 740 average total rigs during 2023, with gas rigs materially decreasing over the next 3-4 months," analysts at Raymond James said in a note. The U.S. investment bank has previously forecastan average of 813 rigs.

Despite a recovery in drilling since pandemic-related cuts, U.S. crude productionhas been slow to return to its peak of 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019, only reaching 11.9 million in 2022. It is forecast to rise to 12.5 million bpd in 2023 and 12.7 million bpd in 2024, according to government data.

U.S. gas production was to rise on track to rise from a record 98.09 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2022 to 100.27 bcfd in 2023 and 101.68 bcfd in 2024, the government forecast.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.