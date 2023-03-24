US Markets
BKR

U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for second week in a row - Baker Hughes

Credit: REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

March 24, 2023 — 01:03 pm EDT

Written by Scott DiSavino for Reuters ->

By Scott DiSavino

March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a second week in a row for the first time since November, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co BKR.O said in its closely followed report on Friday.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose four to 758 in the week to March 24. RIG-USA-BHI, RIG-OL-USA-BHI, RIG-GS-USA-BHI

Baker Hughes said that puts the total rig count up 88, or 13%, over this time last year.

Energy analysts said those energy price declines have already caused several exploration and production companies to cut back on the number of rigs they use to drill for oil and gas for three months in a row from December-February.

"Such a drastic movement in prices on the back of already elevated well costs – which have risen by about 30% since 2021 – will cause a slowdown in drilling and completions activity in U.S. onshore natural gas basins, according to analysts at energy consulting firm Rystad Energy.

Even though the gas rig count was currently up since the start of the year, analysts said drillers have been cutting rigs in some shale basins, especially the Haynesville in Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas due to its higher production costs.

There have been 67 rigs active in the Haynesville over the past four weeks, down from 72 at the end of 2022.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((scott.disavino@thomsonreuters.com; +1 332 219 1922; Reuters Messaging: scott.disavino.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsOilEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BKR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.