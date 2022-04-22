US Markets
BKR

U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fifth week in a row -Baker Hughes

Contributor
Arpan Varghese Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANGUS MORDANT

U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fifth week in a row as relatively high prices and prodding by the government prompts drillers to return to the wellpad.

April 22 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a fifth week in a row as relatively high prices and prodding by the government prompts drillers to return to the wellpad.

The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose two to 695 in the week to April 22, its highest since March 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co BKR.N said in its closely followed report on Friday. RIG-USA-BHI, RIG-OL-USA-BHI, RIG-GS-USA-BHI

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the U.S. government has asked drillers to produce more oil and gas to help allies wean themselves off Russian energy.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((arpan.varghese@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BKR

Other Topics

Oil Energy

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular