U.S. donating 2 million COVID-19 vaccines to Peru -State Dept

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday said the United States will donate 2 million COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines to Peru, State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said, as the country battles a deadly coronavirus outbreak.

"The United States is donating 2 million Pfizer vaccine doses to Peru as a part of our ongoing solidarity with the people of Peru as they recover from this devastating pandemic," Porter said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden's administration will also ship 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to Pakistan.

Porter said the United States will continue to donate vaccine doses in the coming months as supplies become available.

