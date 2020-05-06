U.S. dollar, yen outperform amid poor global economic data

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 6 (Reuters) - The safe-haven yen and dollar rose on Wednesday, as investors sought refuge in these currencies in the wake of dire global economic numbers.

The yen rose to a seven-week high against the dollar and a 3-1/2-peak versus the euro. The dollar rose to its highest in more than a week against a basket of major currencies.

Manufacturing data in the euro zone and the UK painted a bleak picture, undermining the single European currency and sterling.

U.S. private payrolls data also showed a record of more than 20 million jobs lost in April as shown the ADP National Employment Report, but the dollar held gains.

"We had some weak data out of Europe and the UK manufacturing data was also pretty poor, similar to the U.S. numbers," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist, at Scotiabank in Toronto.

"It's no surprise that these numbers are terribly weak. The ADP number was terrible and we kind of went 'yawn'. But it's a staggering number. I think we're being conditioned to logically expect these types of numbers."

In Europe, euro zone business activity almost ground to a halt last month as government-imposed lockdowns to stop the spread of the coronavirus forced factories, shops and restaurants to close and recreation to cease, a survey showed.

Retail sales in the euro zone also suffered their largest decline on record in March.

In the UK, British construction suffered its sharpest decline on record, more than twice as large as the previous month, even though general construction work was not ordered by the government to stop as part of the lockdown intended to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

In late morning trading, the dollar index rose 0.3% to 100.100 =USD, climbing earlier to a more than one-week high of 100.200.

Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.4% to 106.11 yen JPY=EBS, after dropping to a seven-week low of 106.06 yen.

The euro was down 0.3% against the dollar at 1.0802 EUR=EBS, hitting a nearly two-week low. It resumed its decline after a court decision challenged German participation in the euro zone's stimulus programme.

Germany's highest court on Tuesday gave the European Central Bank three months to justify purchases under its bond-buying programme, or lose the Bundesbank's participation in one of its main stimulus schemes.

The ECB is expected to be able to justify its bond purchases, so the German court decision is unlikely to derail the euro zone's stimulus efforts. But the uncertainty is only the latest strain on Europe's coronavirus response and undermines the euro zone project and the euro.

The fact that speculators are now long the euro also undermines its current levels, analysts said. Leveraged funds have trimmed their long positions on the euro, but the number of longs is still close to their two-year highs. EURNETUSD=

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:39AM (1439 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0794

$1.0838

-0.41%

-3.69%

+1.0847

+1.0783

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

106.1400

106.5800

-0.41%

-2.49%

+106.6200

+106.0600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

114.60

115.46

-0.74%

-6.03%

+115.5800

+114.5800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9749

0.9725

+0.25%

+0.76%

+0.9758

+0.9722

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2348

1.2434

-0.69%

-6.87%

+1.2449

+1.2350

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.4127

1.4045

+0.58%

+8.79%

+1.4136

+1.4023

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6428

0.6430

-0.03%

-8.47%

+0.6452

+0.6417

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0526

1.0542

-0.15%

-3.00%

+1.0547

+1.0522

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8741

0.8714

+0.31%

+3.39%

+0.8747

+0.8699

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6032

0.6050

-0.30%

-10.45%

+0.6072

+0.6033

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

10.2918

10.2619

+0.29%

+17.24%

+10.3165

+10.2385

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.1129

11.1249

-0.11%

+12.96%

+11.1489

+11.0795

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.8559

9.8374

-0.16%

+5.43%

+9.8750

+9.8066

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.6417

10.6586

-0.16%

+1.65%

+10.6647

+10.6200

Euro falls yen rises on fears of economic glut IMAGEhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2SG7BGl

Leverages funds remain broadly long euro IMAGEhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2xDxnn8

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Olga Cotaga in London; Editing by David Gregorio)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.