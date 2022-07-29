U.S. Dollar Tries To Settle Below The Key Support Level

Key Insights

The American currency is under some pressure ahead of the weekend.

Treasury yields are moving lower, which is bearish for the U.S. dollar.

Traders should closely monitor the important support level at 106 for the U.S. Dollar Index.

U.S. Dollar Is Under Pressure

The U.S. Dollar Index continues its attempts to settle below the key support level at 106.

Today, traders had a chance to take a look at the Personal Income and Personal Spending reports from the U.S. The reports indicated that Personal Income increased by 0.6% month-over-month in June, compared to analyst consensus of 0.5%. Personal Spending grew by 1.1%, while analysts expected that it would grow by 0.9%.

Traders also focused on the final reading of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment report for July. The report indicated that Consumer Sentiment increased from 50 in June to 51.5 in July, compared to analyst consensus of 51.1. The pullback in the oil markets has clearly provided some support to Consumer Sentiment.

What’s Next For The U.S. Dollar?

This week has been extremely busy for currency traders. The Fed raised the rate by 75 bps, while the U.S. GDP report shocked the market.

In the near term, traders should focus on Treasury markets to get some clues about the potential direction of the American currency. The yield of 10-year Treasuries has recently managed to settle below the key support level at 2.70%.

In case the yield of 10-year Treasuries stays below this level, it will have a great chance to gain strong downside momentum. Lower yields are bearish for the U.S. dollar.

At this point, the market expects that the Fed cannot be too hawkish as the economy needs some support. Currently, markets believe that there is a 70% probability of a 50 bps rate hike at the next meeting. A 75 bps rate hike is no longer a leading option, which is bearish for the U.S. dollar.

While the first attempt to settle below 106 was not successful for the U.S. Dollar Index, traders will likely try to push the American currency lower if Treasury yields keep declining.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

