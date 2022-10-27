U.S. Dollar Tries To Rebound After Yesterday’s Sell-Off

FXEmpire.com -

U.S. dollar is gaining ground against a broad basket of currencies after the release of the better-than-expected GDP Growth Rate report.

The ECB raised the interest rate from 1.25% to 2.00%, in line with the analyst consensus.

USD/CAD is under pressure as oil markets rebound.

U.S. Dollar Gains Some Ground After U.S. GDP Growth Rate Report Exceeds Expectations

U.S. Dollar Index found support near 109.50 and moved back towards the 110 level as traders rushed to buy the American currency after the recent sell-off.

Today, traders focused on the third-quarter GDP Growth Rate report, which indicated that GDP increased by 2.6% on a quarter-over-quarter basis, compared to analyst consensus of 2.4%. The report may provide additional support to the American currency as it shows that the U.S. economy is still growing at a decent pace despite recession worries.

Traders also had a chance to take a look at the Initial Jobless Claims report, which indicated that 217,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits in a week. The report was mostly in line with the analyst consensus. Durable Goods Orders increased by 0.4% month-over-month in September, compared to analyst consensus of 0.6%.

EUR/USD Is Volatile After The ECB Decision

EUR/USD made an attempt to settle below the 1.0000 level after the ECB increased the interest rate from 1.25% to 2%, in line with the analyst consensus. However, EUR/USD failed to develop additional downside momentum and rebounded towards the 1.0030 level.

The nearest resistance level for EUR/USD is located at 1.0050. In case EUR/USD manages to settle above this level, it will head towards the next resistance at 1.0080. A successful test of the resistance at 1.0080 will open the way to the test of the resistance at 1.0100.

On the support side, a move below 1.0025 will push EUR/USD back towards the psychologically important 1.0000 level. If EUR/USD declines below this level, it will head towards the next support at the recent lows at 0.9975.

GBP/USD Continues To Rebound

GBP/USD is moving towards the 1.1650 level as the rebound continues. The yield of 10-year UK government bonds declined to 3.50%, indicating that investor confidence was growing.

Traders hope that the new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will stabilize the economy and UK financial markets after months of turmoil. These hopes provide material support to the British pound.

USD/CAD Tests Support At 1.3500

USD/CAD declined towards 1.3500 as oil markets continued to rebound. Yesterday’s surprising move from the BoC did not provide sustainable support to the Canadian dollar.

Other commodity-related currencies are also moving higher. AUD/USD is trying to settle above the 0.6500 level, while NZD/USD is testing the 50 EMA at 0.5855.

USD/JPY Remains Under Pressure As Bulls Exit Their Positions

USD/JPY tested new lows at 145.10 but lost momentum and moved back above the 145.50 level.

The recent interventions from the BoJ were successful, and USD/JPY remains under pressure as bulls exit their positions.

It should be noted that the recent pullback was strong, so some traders may want to bet against the yen at current levels as the BoJ interest rate policy remains ultra-dovish.

