U.S. Dollar Tests Weekly Highs As Traders Prepare For Hawkish Fed

Key Insights

U.S. dollar rallies after the stronger-than-expected Non Farm Payrolls report.

The markets have started to price in an aggressive rate hike at the next meeting.

Rising tensions between U.S. and China may provide more support to the American currency ahead of the weekend.

Strong Non Farm Payrolls Report Pushes U.S. Dollar Index Towards The 107 Level

U.S. dollar is moving higher against a broad basket of currencies as traders react to a stronger-than-expected Non Farm Payrolls report.

The FedWatch Tool indicates that the probability of a 75 bps hike at the next Fed meeting has increased to 65.5%. Not surprisingly, Treasury yields are moving higher as traders have started to price in an increased probability of an aggressive rate hike. As a result, the yield of 10-year Treasuries has recently made an attempt to settle above 2.85%. Rising Treasury yields are bullish for the U.S. dollar.

Interestingly, S&P 500 managed to rebound after the sell-off at the start of the trading session, which indicated that risk appetite remained strong despite rising expectations of a 75 bps hike. The risk-sensitive WTI oil has also rebounded from multi-month lows.

What’s Next For The U.S. Dollar?

Traders will remain focused on the dynamics of Treasury yields. In case the current rebound continues, the U.S. Dollar Index will have a good chance to settle above the 107 level.

The dynamics of riskier assets like stocks or oil are also worth monitoring. In case risk appetite stays strong despite hawkish Fed, the U.S. dollar may find itself under pressure.

It remains to be seen whether risk appetite will remain strong ahead of the weekend due to rising tensions between U.S. and China after Pelosi visit to Taiwan. In case the situation escalates further and China takes more economic steps against Taiwan, the safe-have U.S. dollar may get more support.

