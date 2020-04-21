U.S. dollar surges against Saudi riyal in forwards market after historic crude plunge

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against the Saudi riyal in the forwards market on Tuesday, after a historic oil price rout pushed U.S. crude futures below zero and U.S. President Donald Trump said he was considering halting Saudi oil imports. O/R

Nine-month dollar/riyal forwards SAR9M=, trades scheduled to take place 9 months from now, were at 120 points, up from Friday's close of 60 points - their highest level since November 2017, Refinitiv data showed.

One-year dollar/riyal forwards SAR1Y= rose to 210 points, flirting with a near 2-1/2 year high of 211 hit on Monday.

The Saudi riyal is pegged at 3.75 to the dollar in the spot market, so banks often use the forwards market to hedge against risks.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe )

