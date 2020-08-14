U.S. dollar slides, on pace for worst weekly stretch in a decade

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The dollar stumbled on Friday, falling for eight straight weeks, as investors continued to shun it and looked to other currencies whose economies are currently outperforming that of the United States in terms of managing the coronavirus pandemic.

The delay in the passage of additional U.S. stimulus for virus relief did not help the dollar's cause as well.

The dollar's eight straight weeks of losses was its longest run of weakness in a decade, Refinitiv data showed, with Friday's decent batch of U.S. economic data failing to lift the greenback.

"The fact is the domestic coronavirus in the United States is the worst epidemic of any comparable economy and that's because of the lack of management from the U.S. authorities," said Ranko Berich, head of market analysis, at Monex Europe in London.

"That has meant the outbreak has created a materially worse outlook for the U.S. economy than its peers."

Hopes for additional stimulus to combat the pandemic have faded on Friday, with the Senate and House of Representatives in recess and no fresh talks scheduled with U.S. President Donald Trump's negotiators.

In late morning trading, the dollar index slipped 0.2% to 93.105 =USD, on pace for eight consecutive weeks of losses, the worst losing streak since June 2010.

The dollar showed little reaction to data showing a 1.2% rise in the U.S. retail sales' headline number in July, which was lower than expected, but a higher than forecast gain of 1.9%, excluding autos.

Other reports such as consumer sentiment and industrial production had little dollar impact on Friday.

Against other currencies, the dollar was on track to post its best weekly percentage gain versus the yen in two months. It was last down 0.5% at 106.45 yen JPY=EBS.

The euro, meanwhile, continued its rise, up 0.1% at $1.1827 EUR=EBS, rising for eight straight weeks.

Growing faith in Europe's rebound and concern about the U.S. response as the coronavirus spreads and politicians remain deadlocked over the next relief package have bolstered the euro.

The pound GBP=D3 was also 0.4% higher against the dollar at $1.3110, as investors sought to focus on a rebound in growth in June rather than a stunning 20% quarterly contraction.

The biggest loser this week has been the New Zealand dollarNZD=D3, which was down 0.8% against the dollar this week, on pace for its worst weekly fall since mid-June.

New Zealand has been dealing with a fresh coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, its central bank this week flagged increased bond buying and again mentioned the prospect of negative rates.

The New Zealand currency was last up 0.1% at US$0.6553.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 11:00AM (1500 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1827

$1.1812

+0.13%

+5.50%

+1.1837

+1.1784

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

106.4200

106.9200

-0.47%

-2.24%

+107.0300

+106.4500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

125.90

126.31

-0.32%

+3.25%

+126.4700

+125.7500

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9092

0.9096

-0.04%

-6.06%

+0.9122

+0.9087

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.3107

1.3063

+0.34%

-1.15%

+1.3142

+1.3049

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3247

1.3220

+0.20%

+2.01%

+1.3270

+1.3206

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.7171

0.7148

+0.32%

+2.14%

+0.7174

+0.7133

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0755

1.0747

+0.07%

-0.89%

+1.0761

+1.0742

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9022

0.9038

-0.18%

+6.72%

+0.9050

+0.9002

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6554

0.6545

+0.14%

-2.70%

+0.6559

+0.6527

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

8.8980

8.8813

+0.19%

+1.36%

+8.9499

+8.8681

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.5269

10.4930

+0.32%

+7.00%

+10.5505

+10.4860

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.6997

8.6841

+0.22%

-6.94%

+8.7307

+8.6744

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2909

10.2680

+0.22%

-1.70%

+10.2966

+10.2580

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho in London Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

