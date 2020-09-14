U.S. dollar slides as stocks rally; focus on Fed

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped on Monday against its major peers, dropping to a two-week low versus the yen, as positive news about a COVID-19 vaccine and a wave of merger and acquisition deals lifted the mood in global equity markets.

Investors also looked ahead to an event-packed week which includes a Federal Reserve meeting and the appointment of a new Japanese premier.

U.S. stocks rose on Monday on signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a flurry of multibillion-dollar deals, including reports of Oracle ORCL.N winning the battle for the U.S. arm of TikTok. .N

Drugmaker AstraZeneca AZN.Lon Monday said it resumed its British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, helping kick off a rally in stocks.

"There's some positive traction on the coronavirus vaccine and that has helped lift the market," said Amo Sahota, executive director at currency advisory firm Klarity FX in San Francisco.

"Generally I would call it a soft, upbeat day. I don't know if we have learned anything significantly new today that would give us any indication about trend building. Today it's a day that's more supportive of equities, and so the dollar weakens off," he added.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index fell 0.3% to 93.029=USD, after posting two straight weeks of gains.

Speculators trimmed net short dollar positions for the second straight week to $32.67 billion, according to Reuters calculations and Commodity Futures Trading Commission data. That's off nine-year highs of $33.68 billion in late August.

This week's Fed Reserve meeting will be its first since Chairman Jerome Powell unveiled a policy shift toward greater tolerance of inflation, effectively pledging to keep interest rates low for longer.

"The updated 'dot-plot' is expected to reinforce the message that the current zero-interest-rate policy stance is appropriate through 2023," said NatWest in its latest research note, a scenario that is negative for the dollar.

Fed officials' median projection on the number of rate moves is commonly referred to as its "dot-plot."

The dollar fell 0.4% against the yen to 105.70 yen JPY=EBS, after earlier sliding to a two-week low.

The Bank of Japan's meeting on Thursday is not expected to yield any policy changes but the bank may be quizzed on whether it could follow the Fed's inflation stance.

On the political front, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga was picked to head Japan's ruling party on Monday, meaning on Wednesday in parliament he is set to be selected by his peers as prime minister, taking over from Shinzo Abe.

Suga has vowed to continue Abe's policies.

The euro was up 0.2% versus the dollar at $1.1867 EUR=EBS.

The single currency had spiked to a one-week high above $1.191 after Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, before easing back as policymakers talked it down the next day.

Currency bid prices at 3:36 PM (1936 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1866

$1.1845

+0.18%

+5.85%

+1.1887

+1.1831

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

105.6900

106.1400

-0.42%

-2.91%

+106.1900

+105.5600

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

125.42

125.75

-0.26%

+2.85%

+125.9000

+125.2900

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9080

0.9086

-0.07%

-6.18%

+0.9098

+0.9060

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2862

1.2793

+0.54%

-2.99%

+1.2918

+1.2778

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3175

1.3174

+0.01%

+1.46%

+1.3196

+1.3154

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.7294

0.7283

+0.15%

+3.89%

+0.7303

+0.7265

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0775

1.0764

+0.10%

-0.71%

+1.0776

+1.0758

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9224

0.9254

-0.32%

+9.11%

+0.9263

+0.9202

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6705

0.6664

+0.62%

-0.46%

+0.6717

+0.6660

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.0281

9.0336

-0.06%

+2.84%

+9.0531

+8.9861

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.7140

10.7024

+0.11%

+8.91%

+10.7269

+10.6716

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.7631

8.7687

+0.08%

-6.25%

+8.7881

+8.7539

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.4001

10.3916

+0.08%

-0.66%

+10.4220

+10.3756

U.S. Dollar Index & CFTC speculative currency positionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Q64Zj7

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.