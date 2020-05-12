U.S. dollar slides ahead of Fed's Powell speech

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - The dollar fell on Tuesday as the mood turned cautious a day ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech on economic issues and as investors weighed the chances of negative U.S. interest rates.

The dollar was not necessarily being driven by safe-haven factors, analysts said, given that U.S. stocks were down and Treasury prices were higher on the day.

"The dollar is still trading within broad ranges and its weakness today could be due to caution ahead of Powell's speech tomorrow and especially given the current talk about negative interest rates," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

Although Powell and Fed officials have all but ruled out cutting interest rates below zero, several markets have started to price in such a cut. Fed funds futures on Tuesday priced in negative interest rates of about half a basis point in April 2021. 0#FF:

The rate options market implied a 23% probability that the key federal funds rate will fall below zero by end-December, BofA Securities data showed, citing short expiry options on one-year U.S. swap rates. That compares with a 9%-10% probability last week.

In afternoon trading, the dollar index was down 0.3% at 99.959 =USD.

The dollar edged lower after data showed U.S. consumer prices dropped 0.8% in April, the largest decline since December 2008 when the economy was in the throes of a recession and marking the second straight monthly decrease in the CPI.

Overall, analysts said risk-taking has been limited by persistent concerns about the global health crisis.

New cases of coronavirus infections have been found in China, South Korea and Germany, where respective governments have eased lockdown restrictions. A re-emergence of coronavirus cases could dent a global economic recovery on the back of an injection of monetary and fiscal stimulus.

The euro was last up 0.4% against the U.S. currency at $1.0848 EUR=EBS, though not far from the $1.0636 low touched at the end of March when the pandemic sent markets into turmoil.

The dollar fell 0.5% against the yen to 107.19 JPY=EBS.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 fell earlier, dipping to a five-day low of US$0.6432 after China banned some Australian meat imports. It later trimmed losses as Australia's trade minister played down the issue as a technicality, and was last down 0.2.% at US$0.6477.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 4:19PM (2019 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.0847

$1.0806

+0.38%

-3.24%

+1.0884

+1.0785

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

107.1600

107.6600

-0.46%

-1.56%

+107.6900

+107.1700

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

116.26

116.33

-0.06%

-4.67%

+116.8300

+115.9600

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9697

0.9729

-0.33%

+0.20%

+0.9750

+0.9667

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2276

1.2335

-0.48%

-7.41%

+1.2375

+1.2268

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.4056

1.4006

+0.36%

+8.24%

+1.4064

+1.3972

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6475

0.6488

-0.20%

-7.78%

+0.6536

+0.6433

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0519

1.0516

+0.03%

-3.07%

+1.0522

+1.0515

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8835

0.8759

+0.87%

+4.51%

+0.8844

+0.8758

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6078

0.6079

-0.02%

-9.77%

+0.6122

+0.6043

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

10.1540

10.2852

-1.28%

+15.67%

+10.3627

+10.0950

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.0150

11.1344

-1.07%

+11.97%

+11.1855

+10.9559

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.7692

9.8729

-0.70%

+4.51%

+9.9126

+9.7109

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5980

10.6732

-0.70%

+1.23%

+10.7100

+10.5606

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

