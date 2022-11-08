U.S. Dollar Retreats As Treasury Yields Pull Back From Recent Highs

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

U.S. Dollar Index declined below the 110 level.

AUD/USD moved above the 0.6500 level as commodity markets continued to rebound.

USD/JPY declined towards the 145.50 level.

U.S. Dollar Remains Under Pressure

U.S. dollar is losing ground against a broad basket of currencies today while traders wait for the results of midterm elections. Treasury yields declined from recent highs, which was bearish for the American currency.

Currently, the U.S. Dollar Index is trying to settle below the 110 level. In case this attempt is successful, it will move towards the recent lows near 109.50.

EUR/USD Continues To Rebound

EUR/USD continues its attempts to settle above the resistance at 1.0030. Today, EUR/USD traders focused on the Euro Area Retail Sales report, which indicated that Euro Area Retail Sales increased by 0.4% month-over-month in September. The report met analyst expectations and did not have a material impact on EUR/USD dynamics.

If EUR/USD manages to settle above the resistance at 1.0030, it will move towards the next resistance level at 1.0050. A successful test of this level will open the way to the test of the resistance at 1.0090. In case EUR/USD climbs above 1.0090, it will head towards the resistance at 1.0115.

On the support side, the nearest support level for EUR/USD is located at 1.0000. A move below this level will push EUR/USD towards the support at 0.9975. In case EUR/USD declines below 0.9975, it will head towards the support level at 0.9950.

GBP/USD Settled Back Above 1.1500

GBP/USD has recently managed to settle back above the 1.1500 level and is trying to gain additional upside momentum.

The British pound managed to rebound after the sell-off that was triggered by the BoE Interest Rate Decision. From a big picture point of view, GBP/USD needs to settle above 1.1640 to continue its rebound. Most likely, GBP/USD will need material positive catalysts to get above this level.

AUD/USD Gains Ground As Commodity Markets Move Higher

AUD/USD moved above the 0.6500 level as commodity markets continued to rebound. Meanwhile, NZD/USD managed to settle above 0.5950.

USD/CAD, which is more sensitive to oil price dyanmics, declined below the 1.3450 level despite the pullback in oil markets. Traders reacted to the general weakness of the American currency.

USD/JPY Tries To Settle Below 145.50

USD/JPY managed to settle below the 146 level and is trying to get below 145.50. It looks that recent interventions from the Bank of Japan managed to break the upside trend in USD/JPY.

While the Japanese yen may remain under some long-term pressure due to the ultra-dovish policy of the BoJ, USD/JPY will have a chance to gain additional downside momentum in case it manages to settle below the 145 level.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.