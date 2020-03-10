U.S. dollar recovers vs yen, Swiss franc, buoyed by stimulus hopes

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 10 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied on Tuesday after huge losses against the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc, amid investor hopes that global monetary policymakers will make further stimulus efforts to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The greenback's recovery coincided with a rebound in the U.S. stock market and bounce in Treasury yields across the board, following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement that he would hold a news conference on Tuesday about economic measures in response to the virus.

Indications of further stimulus efforts by some governments helped reverse some of Monday's gyrations, but at 104 yen per dollar the Japanese currency was not back above the 105 seen before this week.

"This crisis caused by the coronavirus is pushing central banks and governments to spend money and that's a good thing for the market," said Juan Perez, senior currency trader at Tempus Inc. in Washington.

"That's what the world wanted, not so much a cut in interest rates or quantitative easing. That why I feel the dollar will come back and recover," he added.

Analysts said though it was too early to predict a floor for the dollar, which plunged on Monday after an energy price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia triggered the biggest daily rout in oil prices since the 1991 Gulf War and Treasury yields dropped further.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar rose 0.5% to 95.865=USD. It rose 2% against the yen to 104.46 JPY=EBS, considerably higher than Monday's 101.18 low.

The yen also fell against the euro EURJPY=EBS and the Australian dollar AUDJPY=EBS, after Bank of Japan officials indicated they were ready to ramp up stimulus if necessary, before a policy meeting next week.

The euro dropped 0.8% versus the dollar to $1.1354 EUR=EBS, down from $1.1495 on Monday, its strongest since early January.

The dollar rose 0.9% against the Swiss franc to 0.9332 franc CHF=EBS on Tuesday, recovering after three days of heavy selling pushed it to its lowest in almost five years. Data suggest the Swiss National Bank is now intervening to weaken its currency.

Sterling GBP=D3, meanwhile, fell 0.7% versus the U.S. currency to $1.3020.

Volatility has doubled in FX markets from the levels of late February, reaching its highest since early 2017, according to one index .DBCVIX.

Analysts said FX volatility, which has not jumped to the same extent as in equity markets, could rise further.

Commodity-linked currencies that tumbled on Monday following the crash in oil prices recovered slightly. The Norwegian crown added 1.3% versus the euro to 10.80 EURNOK=D3, away from record lows but still off the 10.4 levels seen last week.

The Canadian dollar slipped 0.2% against the greenback, which edged up 2% to C$1.3694 CAD=D3.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:29AM (1429 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1358

$1.1447

-0.78%

+1.32%

+1.1458

+1.1333

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

104.3700

102.3400

+1.98%

-4.12%

+105.2400

+102.0200

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

118.56

117.02

+1.32%

-2.78%

+119.3400

+116.8300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9327

0.9250

+0.83%

-3.63%

+0.9373

+0.9247

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.3006

1.3131

-0.95%

-1.91%

+1.3132

+1.3006

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3704

1.3701

+0.02%

+5.53%

+1.3706

+1.3608

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6538

0.6586

-0.73%

-6.88%

+0.6613

+0.6539

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0595

1.0578

+0.16%

-2.37%

+1.0646

+1.0576

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8731

0.8720

+0.13%

+3.28%

+0.8746

+0.8682

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6308

0.6334

-0.41%

-6.35%

+0.6359

+0.6288

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.5349

9.5737

-0.41%

+8.62%

+9.5911

+9.4602

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.8317

10.9549

-1.12%

+10.10%

+10.9880

+10.7280

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.4803

9.4385

-0.39%

+1.42%

+9.4987

+9.4175

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.7676

10.8095

-0.39%

+2.85%

+10.8131

+10.7190

Deutsche Bank Currency Volatility Indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2vKAQj3

FACTBOX: Economic remedies for coronavirus outbreak's impact

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.