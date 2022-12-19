U.S. Dollar Rebounds From Session Lows As Traders Search For Catalysts

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

GBP/USD failed to settle above the 1.2200 level.

Canadian dollar rebounds as oil prices move higher.

USD/JPY tested resistance at 136.50.

U.S. Dollar Rebounds From Lows As Treasury Yields Move Higher

U.S. Dollar Index received support near 104.15 and rebounded towards the 104.60 level as Treasury yields continued to rebound.

The yield of 10-year Treasuries is trying to settle above the 20 EMA at 3.59%. A move above this level will push the yield of 10-year Treasuries towards the 50 EMA at 3.67%, which may provide more support to the American currency.

EUR/USD Tests Support At 1.0600

EUR/USD faced strong resistance near 1.0660 and pulled back towards the 1.0600 level. Today, traders focused on the Germany’s Ifo Business Climate report, which indicated that Business Climate improved from 86.4 in November to 88.6 in December, compared to analyst consensus of 87.4.

EUR/USD is currently trying to settle below the support level at 1.0600. In case this attempt is successful, it will move towards the next support level, which is located at 1.0550. A move below this level will push EUR/USD towards the support at 1.0500.

On the upside, the nearest resistance level for EUR/USD is located at 1.0630. In case EUR/USD gets above this level, it will head towards the resistance at 1.0660.

GBP/USD Pulls Back From Session Highs

GBP/USD pulled back towards 1.2170 after another unsuccessful attempt to settle above the 1.2200 level.

As in the case of EUR/USD, GBP/USD lacks immediate upside catalysts, and its dynamics will depend on general market sentiment in the next few days.

USD/CAD Retreats As Oil Markets Rebound

USD/CAD pulled back towards 1.3650 as WTI oil moved back above the $75 level. The continuation of the rebound in the oil markets may provide additional support to the Canadian dollar in the upcoming trading sessions.

Meanwhile, AUD/USD tested the 20 EMA at 0.6725 as traders bet on the rebound after the recent sell-off. NZD/USD tried to settle above the 0.6400 level but lost momentum and pulled back towards 0.6370.

USD/JPY Tests Resistance At 136.50

USD/JPY received support near the 136 level and rebounded towards the resistance at 136.50. From a big picture poitn of view, USD/JPY is stuck in the 135 – 137.50 range.

Most likely, USD/JPY will need material catalysts to get out of this range. It remains to be seen whether USD/JPY will be able to gain sufficient momentum ahead of Christmas as trading volume will likely decline closer to the end of this trading week.

