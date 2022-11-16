U.S. Dollar Rebounds From Session Lows As Retail Sales Exceed Expectations

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

The better-than-expected Retail Sales report provided some support to the U.S. dollar.

GBP/USD pulled back towards 1.1850 as traders took profits after the recent rally.

USD/JPY made another attempt to settle above the 140 level.

U.S. Dollar Index Failed To Settle Below 106

U.S. Dollar Index made an attempt to settle below the 106 level but lost momentum and moved back towards 106.40.

Today, traders focused on the Retail Sales report, which indicated that Retail Sales increased by 1.3% month-over-month in October, compared to analyst consensus of 1%.

Traders also had a chance to take a look at Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production reports. Industrial Production declined by 0.1% month-over-month in October, while Manufacturing Production increased by 0.1%. Both reports missed analyst estimates.

Meanwhile, Treasury yields continue to move lower as bond traders bet on a less hawkish Fed, which is bearish for the American currency.

EUR/USD Tries To Get Above 1.0400

EUR/USD continues its attempts to settle above the 1.0400 level. There are no important economic reports scheduled to be released in the EU today, so traders will stay focused on general market sentiment.

EUR/USD enjoyed strong support in November, and RSI is close to the overbought territory. However, the recent shift in Fed’s tone may push the U.S. dollar to lower levels, which will be bullish for EUR/USD.

GBP/USD Pulls Back As Traders Take Some Profits Off The Table

GBP/USD is losing some ground today as traders continue to take profits after the recent rally.

UK inflation reports indicated that Inflation Rate increased from 10.1% in September to 11.1% in October, compared to analyst consensus of 10.7%. Core Inflation Rate remained unchanged at 6.5%.

The BoE Governor Bailey noted that inflation reflected a series of supply shocks and added that supply chain shocks started to fade.

Currently, GBP/USD is trying to settle below the support at 1.1855. In case this attempt is successful, GBP/USD will move towards the next support level at 1.1830. A move below this level will open the way to the test of the support at 1.1790. If GBP/USD manages to settle below 1.1790, it will head towards the support at 1.1760.

On the upside, GBP/USD needs to stay above 1.1855 to have a chance to gain upside momentum in the near term. The next resistance level is located at 1.1900. If GBP/USD climbs back above this level, it will move towards the next resistance at 1.1925.

AUD/USD Declines Amid Weakness In Commodity Markets

AUD/USD faced resistance near the 0.6800 level and pulled back towards 0.6750 as traders took some profits off the table near multi-month highs. The pullback in commodity markets also served as a negative catalyst for AUD/USD.

USD/CAD moved above the 1.3300 level after Canada reported that Inflation Rate remained unchanged at 6.9% in October. NZD/USD was mostly flat near 0.6150.

USD/JPY Faced Resistance Near The Key 140 Level

USD/JPY has recently made another attempt to settle back above the important 140 level.

The general weakness of the U.S. dollar serves as a bearish catalyst for USD/JPY. However, some traders are ready to bet that the ultra-dovish policy of the BoJ will ultimately push USD/JPY back above the 140 level.

