U.S. Dollar Rebounds From Session Lows

Key Insights

U.S. dollar managed to gain upside momentum after testing new lows.

Christine Lagarde said she believed that inflation had not peaked.

USD/JPY moved back above the 138.50 level after testing new lows.

U.S. Dollar Moves Away From Session Lows As Demand For Safe-Haven Assets Increases

U.S. dollar rebounded from session lows as traders were ready to buy the American currency near multi-month lows.

Currently, the U.S. Dollar Index is trying to settle above the 106 level. In case this attempt is successful, the U.S. Dollar Index will move towards the resistance at 106.40.

EUR/USD Pulls Back After An Unsuccessful Test Of The 1.0500 Level

EUR/USD faced resistance near the 1.0500 level and pulled back towards 1.0430. ECB President Christine Lagarde has recently said that she would be surprised if the Eurozone inflation peaked in October. This comment has not provided additional support to the European currency.

The nearest resistance level for EUR/USD is located at 1.0440. In case EUR/USD manages to settle above this level, it will move towards the next resistance at 1.0480. A successful test of this level will open the way to the test of the resistance at 1.0500.

On the support side, EUR/USD needs to stay below 1.0440 to have a chance to gain downside momentum in the near term. The next support level for EUR/USD is located at 1.0400. In case EUR/USD declines below this level, it will move towards the support at 1.0360.

GBP/USD Faced Resistance Near 1.2100

GBP/USD has recently made an attempt to settle above the 1.2100 level but lost momentum and pulled back towards the support at 1.2050.

Today, traders focused on the CBI Distributive Trades report, which declined from 18 in October to -19 in November, compared to analyst forecast of -7. The report highlighted the weakness in the retail sales segment.

USD/CAD Gains Ground As WTI Oil Tests New Lows

USD/CAD tried to settle above the resistance at 1.3470 as WTI oil tested new lows amid protests in China. The protests were triggered by strict COVID-related measures. Oil rebounded from session lows, and USD/CAD pulled back towards 1.3430.

Other commodity-related currencies have also found themselves under pressure today. AUD/USD declined towards the 0.6700, while NZD/USD pulled back towards 0.6200.

USD/JPY Moved Back Above The 138.50 Level

USD/JPY tested new lows at 137.50 but lost momentum and rebounded above the 138.50 level. The broad rebound of the U.S. dollar served as the key driver behind the move.

