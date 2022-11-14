U.S. Dollar Rebounds As Treasury Yields Move Higher

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

U.S. dollar found some support after the recent pullback.

GBP/USD pulled back as traders took profits after the rally.

AUD/USD continued its attempts to settle above the 0.6700 level.

U.S. Dollar Gains Ground At The Start Of The Week

U.S. Dollar Index found support near 106.30 and moved back towards the 107 level as traders rushed to buy the U.S. dollar after the strong pullback. The yield of 2-year Treasuries settled back above the 4.40% level, providing additional support to the American currency.

Today, traders will have a chance to take a look at the Consumer Inflation Expectations for October, which are expected to decline from 5.4% to 5.3%. If the report does not come with a major surprise, it should have minimal impact on currency dynamics.

EUR/USD Pulls Back As Traders Take Some Profits Off The Table

EUR/USD declined towards the 1.0300 level as traders took profits after the recent rally.

Currently, EUR/USD settled near the 1.0325 level. In case EUR/USD stays below this level, it will move towards the next support level at 1.0300. A successful test of the support at 1.0300 will open the way to the test of the support at 1.0275.

On the upside, EUR/USD needs to settle above 1.0325 to have a chance to gain upside momentum in the near term. The next resistance level for EUR/USD is located at 1.0360. If EUR/USD climbs above this level, it will head towards the resistance at 1.0400.

GBP/USD Tries To Settle Below 1.1750

GBP/USD declined below the 1.1750 level as traders did not find additional catalysts to continue the strong rebound.

GBP/USD will be volatile in the upcoming days as traders focus on the UK unemployment data (Tuesday), UK inflation data (Wednesday), and UK fiscal statement (Thursday).

The fiscal statement will likely serve as the main catalyst for GBP/USD as it will show the measures that Sunak decided to take to stabilize UK’s finances.

AUD/USD Tests Resistance At 0.6700

AUD/USD continues its attempts to settle above the 0.6700 level despite the pullback in commodity markets.

Other commodity-related currencies are moving lower today. NZD/USD failed to settle above 0.6130 and declined below the 0.6100 level. USD/CAD moved back above the 1.3250 level as WTI oil pulled back after the recent rally.

USD/JPY Managed To Climb Back Above 140

USD/JPY settled back above the 140 level as traders rushed to sell the Japanese yen after the recent rally.

BoJ’s policy remains ultra-dovish, which is bearish for the yen. USD/JPY moved from the 152 level to the 139 level in less than a month, and it looks that many traders are ready to bet that this pullback has come to an end.

