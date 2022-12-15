U.S. Dollar Rebounds Amid Rising Demand For Safe-Haven Assets

FXEmpire.com -

Key Insights

EUR/USD pulled back despite rising European government bond yields.

GBP/USD found itself under strong pressure as traders rushed to take profits off the table after a dovish signal from the BoE.

USD/JPY tested resistance at 137.50.

U.S. Dollar Rebounds From Multi-Month Lows

U.S. dollar rebounds after yesterday’s pullback. U.S. Dollar Index managed to settle above the 104 level and made an attempt to get above 104.40.

The disappointing Retail Sales report boosted demand for safe-haven assets. In addition, yesterday’s Fed commentary was rather hawkish, which served as an additional positive catalyst for the American currency.

EUR/USD Pulls Back After Testing Multi-Month Highs

EUR/USD pulled back towards 1.0650 after an unsuccessful attempt to get above 1.0730.

Today, ECB raised rates by 50 bps and changed its inflation forecasts. ECB expects that inflation will decline to 6.3% in 2023, 3.4% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2025. Put simply, the ECB believes that inflation will not return to the 2.0% target in the foreseeable future.

The yields of European government bonds rallied after Lagarde said that everyone who believed that the ECB would change the monetary policy soon were wrong. However, rising yields did not provide material support to euro as traders rushed out of riskier assets.

Currently, EUR/USD is trying to get back below the support level at 1.0630. In case this attempt is successful, EUR/USD will move towards the next support at 1.0600. A successful test of the support at 1.0600 will push EUR/USD towards the support at 1.0550.

On the upside, the nearest resistance level for EUR/USD is located at 1.0660. If EUR/USD gets above this level, it will move towards the next resistance level, which is located at 1.0700. A move above this level will open the way to the test of the recent highs at 1.0735.

GBP/USD Retreats As MPC Vote Count Sends A Dovish Signal

GBP/USD pulled back towards 1.2220 after the BoE raised interest rates by 50 bps in a 6-3 vote.

The MPC vote count served as a bearish catalyst for GBP/USD as two members voted for a smaller rate hike.

GBP/USD managed to gain strong downside momentum after the dovish signal from the BoE as traders rushed to take profits after the strong rally.

AUD/USD Retreats As Commodity Markets Are Moving Lower

AUD/USD declined towards the 0.6720 level amid a strong pullback in commodity markets.

Other commodity-related currencies have also found themselves under pressure in today’s trading session.

NZD/USD pulled back towards 0.6350. USD/CAD settled back above 1.3600 and tested the resistance at 1.3640.

USD/JPY Tests Key Resistance At 137.50

USD/JPY gained strong upside momentum and tested the important resistance level at 137.50. Traders focused on the general strength of the U.S. dollar. In case USD/JPY climbs above 137.50, it will move towards the next resistance level, which is located at 138.40.

