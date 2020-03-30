U.S. dollar rallies as global easing policies give short-term reprieve

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - The dollar rebounded against major currencies and riskier emerging market units on Monday, snapping a week of declines as investors braced for prolonged uncertainty and governments tightened lockdowns and launched monetary and fiscal measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

China's offshore yuan fell after the Chinese central bank cut a key interbank interest rate, while Singapore's central bank aggressively eased monetary policy as well on Monday.

The euro, sterling and Australian dollar were all lower, bringing an end to recent rebounds that followed the Federal Reserve's efforts to calm the safe-haven rush to own the U.S. currency earlier this month.

"You're starting see other central banks being active, with Singapore, for instance, delivering an adjustment to its band," said Edward Moya, senior market strategist at OANDA in New York. "All this follow-through easing around the world is providing a temporary dollar rebound."

Concern about the spreading coronavirus and the economic impact of shutdowns continued to dominate foreign exchange markets, but price moves on Monday were relatively well-contained and much smaller than in recent sessions.

"I think you have to say that risk is still high," said Adam Cole, a currencies strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"The underlying news flow out of China has been a lot better, in Italy it has improved ... but that's not the case in the UK and certainly not the case in the U.S."

He said markets needed to see "broader evidence of a peak in infections" before calm returned and otherwise risked more "brutal selloffs periodically".

In mid-morning trading, the dollar index rose 0.9% to 99.17.

Analysts said investors' end-of-month portfolio rebalancing as well as nervousness about the virus was also supporting the dollar.

The euro dropped more than 1% to $1.1026 EUR=EBS. Sterling fell 0.8% $1.2384 GBP=D3.

Over the past two weeks, the dollar first posted its biggest weekly rise since the 2008 financial crisis as investors and companies rushed into the world's most liquid currency, then saw its biggest weekly drop since 2009. Signs of funding stress have eased but not abated and hard-dollar cash remains in high demand.

The safe-haven Japanese yen JPY=EBSrose marginally, putting the dollar down 0.1% to 107.81.

Total global deaths from the virus are around 34,000 and the United States has emerged as the latest epicentre, with more than 141,000 confirmed cases and 2,400 deaths.

The dollar gained 0.4% versus the offshore Chinese yuan CNH=EBS to 7.1132 after the People's Bank of China unexpectedly cut a key interbank interest rate, the seven-day reverse repurchase rate, by 20 basis points.

The Australian dollar dropped sharply before recovering to trade down 0.3% against the greenback to US$0.6149 AUD=D3.

The rand ZAR= crumbled to a record low after Moody's cut South Africa's credit rating.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 10:07AM (1407 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1037

$1.1140

-0.92%

-1.54%

+1.1143

+1.1011

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

107.7200

107.8900

-0.16%

-1.04%

+108.2900

+107.1300

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

118.92

120.21

-1.07%

-2.48%

+120.0000

+118.8800

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9564

0.9512

+0.55%

-1.18%

+0.9589

+0.9504

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2389

1.2456

-0.54%

-6.56%

+1.2467

+1.2319

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.4160

1.3977

+1.31%

+9.02%

+1.4183

+1.3993

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6155

0.6165

-0.16%

-12.33%

+0.6184

+0.6113

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0556

1.0591

-0.33%

-2.72%

+1.0605

+1.0552

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8907

0.8950

-0.48%

+5.36%

+0.8988

+0.8877

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6013

0.6035

-0.36%

-10.75%

+0.6062

+0.5985

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

10.5720

10.3966

+1.69%

+20.44%

+10.6724

+10.3630

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.6730

11.6825

-0.08%

+18.65%

+11.8112

+11.6146

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

10.0468

9.8994

+0.65%

+7.48%

+10.0579

+9.8946

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

11.0951

11.0233

+0.65%

+5.98%

+11.0983

+10.9988

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes in London; Editing by Larry King and Andrea Ricci)

