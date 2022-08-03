U.S. Dollar Rallies After ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI Exceeds Expectations

Key Insights

Strong ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI and Factory Orders reports provide significant support to the U.S. dollar.

Markets are starting to price in an aggressive rate hike at the next Fed meeting in September.

The U.S. Dollar Index tries to settle back above the 106.50 level.

Markets Begin To Prepare For A 75 Bps Hike At The Next Fed Meeting

U.S. dollar gained upside momentum after the U.S. reported that ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI increased from 55.3 in June to 56.7 in July, compared to analyst consensus of 53.5.

The surprising strength of the services segment provided significant support to the American currency. According to FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 50 bps rate hike at the next Fed meeting in September declined to 48.5%. Meanwhile, the probability of a 75 bps hike increased to 51.5%. Put simply, the markets are starting to prepare for another aggressive rate hike at the next meeting.

Not surprisingly, major currencies have immediately found themselves under pressure against the U.S. dollar. EUR/USD has quickly moved below the 1.0150 level, while GBP/USD dropped towards 1.2110.

What’s Next For U.S. Dollar?

Traders will focus on rate hike expectations in the upcoming trading sessions. Today’s ISM report has already provided additional support to Treasury yields, which continue to rebound after the recent pullback.

In addition, the Factory Orders report indicated that Factory Orders increased by 2% month-over-month in June, compared to analyst consensus of 1.1%.

While many important economic reports will be released ahead of the next Fed meeting on September 21, the current situation looks favorable for an aggressive rate hike that will push the target rate to 300 – 325 bps. This is bullish for the U.S. dollar.

Traders should also monitor the dynamics of EUR/USD. In case EUR/USD gets back to the key 1.0000 level, it will have a good chance to settle below it and move towards 0.9500, which will trigger another bullish wave for the American currency.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.