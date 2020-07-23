U.S. dollar plunges to nearly two-year low as euro soars

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - The dollar dropped to its lowest in nearly two years on Thursday, as investors continued to sell the buck on expectations the U.S. economy will likely underperform its peers in the developed world with the surge in new coronavirus cases.

By contrast, the euro rose to its highest since early October 2018, still basking in the glow of the European recovery fund approved earlier this week.

A rise in U.S. jobless claims last week, the first time in four months, also added to the dollar's woes, as a persistent increase in COVID-19 cases has derailed the labor market and dampened consumer demand.

"There has been a turn in dollar sentiment," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist, at Bannockburn Forex in New York. "Two months ago, my dollar bearishness was not a consensus view. I think now it has become pretty much consensus."

U.S. coronavirus cases approached 4 million on Thursday, with over 2,600 new cases every hour on average, the highest rate in the world, according to a Reuters tally.

In midday trading, the dollar index was down 0.4% at 94.621 =USD, after hitting its lowest since late September 2018. It has lost nearly 8% since its March 20 peak, when a global dollar funding crunch saw a surge in demand.

The dollar briefly edged higher after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the U.S. government will protect the stability of the currency.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar was down 0.3% at 106.82yen JPY=EBS.

The U.S. currency was also down 0.5% against the Swiss franc at 0.9252 franc CHF=EBS. Earlier it dropped to a more than four-month low.

Still, some analysts believe the dollar's sell-off is overdone, especially against the euro, and the buck will likely bounce back.

"The market believes Europe handled the virus well. However, cases in Spain are going up again," said Momtchil Pojarliev, head of currencies at BNP Asset Management in New York.

The euro EUR=EBS was up 0.4% at $1.1615, hitting a fresh 21-month high of $1.1601 hit earlier on Wednesday.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 retreated from a 15-month peak against the greenback to around US$0.7125, down 0.2%, while the New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 fell 0.2% to US$0.6651, below Wednesday's six-month top of US$0.6678.

Elsewhere, China's offshore yuan partially recovered losses from an earlier slide against the U.S. dollar, which was last down 0.1% at 7.009 yuan CNH=EBS.

The United States gave China until Friday to close its consulate in Houston following allegations of spying.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 1:02PM (1702 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1620

$1.1568

+0.45%

+3.66%

+1.1626

+1.1541

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

106.8100

107.1400

-0.31%

-1.88%

+107.2200

+106.8100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

124.12

123.97

+0.12%

+1.78%

+124.2400

+123.7200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9246

0.9295

-0.53%

-4.46%

+0.9301

+0.9247

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2745

1.2732

+0.10%

-3.88%

+1.2759

+1.2674

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3355

1.3415

-0.45%

+2.84%

+1.3427

+1.3351

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.7126

0.7138

-0.17%

+1.50%

+0.7161

+0.7091

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0746

1.0753

-0.07%

-0.98%

+1.0762

+1.0716

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9117

0.9084

+0.36%

+7.84%

+0.9124

+0.9082

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6652

0.6661

-0.14%

-1.25%

+0.6689

+0.6631

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.1800

9.1389

+0.45%

+4.57%

+9.2214

+9.1055

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.6694

10.5970

+0.68%

+8.45%

+10.6725

+10.5523

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.8410

8.8549

+0.10%

-5.42%

+8.9113

+8.8304

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2760

10.2657

+0.10%

-1.85%

+10.2880

+10.2420

Dollar's performance in 2020https://tmsnrt.rs/2E8xdqJ

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Nick Zieminski)

